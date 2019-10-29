Lowcountry lawmaker wants better standards for SC Landlord and Tenant Act

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina lawmaker from the Lowcountry said something needs to be done about eviction standards.

Representative Marvin Pendarvis on Tuesday laid out his plans for changes to the South Carolina Landlord and Tenant Act.

He said evictions are crippling working families, including those in the Lowcountry, because landlords use them as a first measure instead of a last resort.

“It’s a pattern that is existing across the entire city and we need to do something about it,” he said. “That’s why I was compelled to do this press conference today, to talk to the larger point that we have to address the root of the problem which is the South Carolina Landlord and Tenant Act.”

Representative Pendarvis’ bill would put more protections in place for renters and raise the standards for when evictions would be possible.