Lowcountry lawmakers rally behind Judge Michelle Childs for SCOTUS nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) on Tuesday introduced a resolution urging the nomination of a South Carolina judge to be the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

Jude Michelle Childs is said to be on President Joe Biden’s shortlist of candidates to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

The University of South Carolina School of Law graduate and favorite of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) currently serves on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, a position to which she was nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2009.

Most recently, she was nominated by President Biden to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, but her confirmation hearing has been delayed as she is being considered for the Supreme Court.

Moore said that Childs “would make a fantastic Supreme Court justice,” noting that she has “commanded the respect of people on both sides of the aisle for her steady hand and sound judgement.”

With his resolution, Moore joins the growing chorus of bipartisan support for Childs. In addition to her longtime champion, Rep. Clyburn, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told CBS’s Face the Nation that he could not think of a better person to be considered.

President Biden is expected to announce his nomination by the end of February.