Lowcountry Legal Volunteers expands, opens second office in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Legal Volunteers (LCVC) will extend its services to residents of Jasper County with a second office opening on November 4th in Hardeeville.

The new office is in the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce located at 36 Main Street and will open at 10 a.m.

“Opening a second permanent location only furthers our organization’s mission of providing access to justice,” says Executive Director Anne Caywood. “Having an office in downtown Hardeeville just makes good sense. We now can better help those who need it most by offering another convenient location where people can meet with our team face-to-face.”

LCVC offers assistance with adoptions, child custody, visitation, guardianships, divorce, name changes, and more. The non-profit has served more than 200 clients, helped over 700 family members, and provided more than 2,000 hours of legal support. LCVC also offers free legal clinics.

Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone will be guest speakers at the opening ceremony.

Visit lowcountrylegalvolunteers.com or call (843) 815-1570 to learn more about LCVC.