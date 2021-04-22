Lowcountry man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct after SC teen reported missing

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a Marlboro County teen was reported missing, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

A 13-year-old was reported missing April 15 by family members after last being seen walking down a dirt road in the Wallace community. On April 16, the teen was located in the Charleston area, according to deputies.

John D. Fink, III., 30, of Dorchester County, was charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Fink was also charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor by the Summerville Police Department after further investigation with SLED.

Niccole Jean Smith, 31, was also arrested by the Summerville Police Department and charged with kidnapping, according to deputies. Smith will have a bond hearing in Dorchester.

Fink was given a $75,000 bond in Marlboro County and will be taken to Dorchester County for his charges there, deputies said.