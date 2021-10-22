Beaufort County man gets 17 years for slashing woman with box cutter in motel room dispute

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry man will spend 17 years in prison for attacking a woman with a box cutter in a fight over who would foot the bill for a motel stay.

Demetrius Thompson, 43, of Lady’s Island, was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

He was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder and five years for the weapon charge.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Thompson and a St. Helena Island woman were staying in a Port Royal motel together on Dec. 4, 2020. They got in a fight about who would pay for the room for a second night.

When Thompson noticed the woman left without leaving any money, officials said he tracked her down and found her walking with another man on Lady’s Island.

Thompson confronted her, then slashed her neck with a box cutter, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for her injury.

“Mr. Thompson hunted down his victim to attack her over the bill for a motel room,” stated Assistant Solicitor Daniel Gourley, who prosecuted the case. “His violent reaction and his history of criminal behavior makes it clear Mr. Thompson is a danger to the community and needs to be off the streets.”