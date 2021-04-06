Lowcountry residents to call for passage of medical cannabis legislation at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of South Carolinians with serious medical conditions are expected to hold a press conference at the Statehouse on Tuesday calling for lawmakers to pass a comprehensive medical cannabis bill.

Senator Tom Davis (R), who is the lead sponsor of the current medical cannabis legislation, will be at the event.

According to a press release on Monday, the event is being held as the state Senate prepares to vote on the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act (S. 150), a bill that would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted in favor of the bill last week, sending it to the full Senate for discussion and vote.

This is the last week that the Senate can pass the bill in time for the legislature’s crossover deadline.

More than 30 states across the country have comprehensive medical cannabis programs, including several Southern states, such as Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, and Virginia.

Residents from Charleston, Murrells Inlet, and Goose Creek are set to speak in favor of the legislation during Tuesday’s press conference, they include:

Judy Ghanem of Murrells Inlet, the mother of a severely disabled autistic daughter; Jill Swing of Charleston, executive director of the S.C. Compassionate Care Alliance and mother of a daughter with a severe seizure disorder; and Cody L. Callerman of Goose Creek, a Marine Corps veteran and South Carolina hemp farmer who legally used cannabis for pain and PTSD when living in California, and several others.

The event will begin under the rotunda of the Statehouse at 11:45 a.m.