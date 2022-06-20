NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of flights are being canceled and delayed at airports across the United States and those numbers are expected to get worse as holiday travel picks up.

Some travelers at the Charleston International Airport flights say their flights were delayed for hours.

“My flight was supposed to depart at 6:15 this morning,” says Tory Fields, traveling to Iowa.

Fields says he was supposed to board his flight to Iowa Monday morning, but nearly 10 hours later he’s still in Charleston.

“This morning I came in and had to switch my flight up, but I am back here. They said they got a concrete plan so hopefully, everything will work out and I won’t get stuck anywhere,” says Fields.

Around 3,000 flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday alone with thousands more delayed as airlines struggle with a mix of staffing shortages and increased demand for travel.

The Biden Administration says industry leaders need to get ahead now before an even bigger travel holiday, July 4th weekend.

“At the end of the day, they’ve got to deliver. Passengers buy that ticket, expect to get to where they need to go,” says Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation Secretary.

President Biden is also upping the pressure on oil companies, telling them to do more to bring down fuel costs which have driven ticket prices up.

“There’s a logical transition to be made here and I want an explanation from them as to why they’re not refining more oil, refining more oil,” says President Biden.

Despite the hassle, travelers are still eager to return to the skies.

“I will get there in time. I will get there tomorrow. I always plan ahead so I don’t have to be there until tomorrow,” says Fields.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) nearly 2.4 million people traveled Sunday compared to 2020 when nearly 600,000 traveled.