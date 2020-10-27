Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette has donated plasma to help COVID-19 patients after recovering from the virus.

Evette was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in early September and immediately began to self-quarantine, saying she only had mild symptoms.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 likely have antibodies in the plasma in their blood. Health experts say donations are the only way current patients receive the plasma, which they say can boost the immune system.

“I was very fortunate. I have no underlying health conditions. I’m at an age that I’m not at high risk so, I was able to come through COVID very easily,” said Lt. Gov. Evette. “So, that’s why it’s important for me, being able to help three people.”

The process to donate is easy, you just need to book an appointment. Most importantly, you must have a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 test in order to donate. For those looking to donate or to learn if you’re eligible to donate, click here.