Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette returns after COVID-19 diagnosis

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, center, speaks to House members during the session Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. It was Evette’s first public appearance since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has returned to public life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Evette came to the South Carolina House chambers on Tuesday, meeting with members, giving hugs telling the story of how she recovered from the virus over and over again.

She was wearing a mask. The 53-year-old lieutenant governor had a sore throat and a headache on Sept. 10 and sought out a coronavirus test that came back positive a day later.

Her family and members of her security detail isolated themselves also.

Health officials said they can’t pinpoint where Evette got the virus, but they did inform anyone who had close contact with her.