Lucky? Nope! Lottery audit says big winners sell tickets

A state audit of the South Carolina lottery has found 10 people have each claimed more than 50 tickets winning $500 or more over 10 years.

The Legislative Audit Council says they weren’t lucky. Instead, the report suggests they buy the tickets from winners who don’t want to report the income because of back taxes or other debit.

The audit says the winners may be breaking a state law requiring lottery tickets only be sold at the prices set by the lottery.

The lottery says the practice isn’t illegal because the winner is selling the prize and not the actual ticket.

Two people not named in the report in Charleston and one each in Lamar and Georgetown claimed more than $200,000 in lottery prized from November 2008 to November 2017.