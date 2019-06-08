Lucky? Nope. Lottery audit says big winners sell tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Wednesday marks one year since Charleston City Council passed the slavery apology resolution and the city is honoring the promises they made in the resolution.

June 19th is a historic day in Charleston and across the nation. On June 19, 1865 the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, which abolished slavery in Texas, and ultimately emancipated all enslaved African-Americans in the United States. More than 150 years later on June 19, 2018, the city of Charleston made history by passing the first slavery apology resolution in the state. The resolution includes six action items: