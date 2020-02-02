Mac’s Lounge shooting victim Garrett Bakhsh honored as his Coker lacrosse team takes field

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Garrett Bakhsh was remembered Sunday ahead of the Coker lacrosse team’s season opener Sunday.

Bakhsh was a freshman at Coker and a member of the lacrosse team. He died Tuesday after the shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. He was one of the three men who were killed.

A week after the shooting, he was honored with a moment of silence ahead of the match up.

His teammates could be seen wearing jerseys emblazoned with his number- 20- and the word ‘FAMILY.’

An announcer said hundreds of fans came to remember him.

Signs were also placed around the athletic field to honor Bakhsh. One read, ‘Always Remember Garrett Bakhsh.’ Another said, ‘Pray for GB20.’