Major upgrades coming to South Carolina 911 systems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 9-1-1 systems across South Carolina will soon be able to handle text messages, video and pictures.

The state is one of 34 that will receive funding to upgrade all the systems, which will also help better identify your location when you call from a cell phone.

“We can provide services more quickly we have can more efficient backup ability; we can expand communication with the 911 centers, all things we know we need to implement,” said Paul Athey with the SC Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.

It will take about three years to implement the new system in the state’s 50 9-1-1 call centers.