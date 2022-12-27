ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 91-year-old man was found dead on Monday after going missing on Christmas night.

Anderson county EMS officials responded to the 911 call today reporting the victim missing. The victim was found around 2:45 pm outside his home on Monday.

The coroner has identified the victim as Mavin Eugene Henley, 91, of Anderson.

After further investigations, deputies said Henley went outside his home around 10 p.m. on Sunday to attempt a repair of a broken water pipe.

According to deputies, Henley then came back into the home and change some of his wet clothes, and went back outside to continue work on the water pipe.

Henley was found wet and exposed to extreme temperatures throughout the night.

The death has been ruled an accidental death due to cold environmental exposure.

This is the second death in Anderson County that has been attributed to the winter storm this year.