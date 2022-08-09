BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in a shooting on St. Helena Island surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday.

Dakari Ayise (25) was wanted for attempted murder following a shooting that happened on May 27.

In the incident, two men and one woman said they were shot at by a man known to them while traveling on Seaside Road that Friday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say an investigation revealed that the two men and woman in the vehicle actually shot at a man standing outside of his Seaside Road home, who then returned fire.

“The two men inside the vehicle were shot as a result – Dakari Ayise and his brother 21-year-old Darius Ayise who died from the gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dakari Ayise was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.