GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he forcefully carjacked someone and assaulted a deputy Sunday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called at 9:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of White Horse Road.

Arrest warrants stated Ilish Rodriquez, 22, of Greenville, lunged onto the side of the truck while the victim was driving. He then crawled into the bed of the truck and armed himself with a large metal pole and swung it at the victim preventing him from getting back into the vehicle.

Rodriquez then crawled onto the roof and through the driver’s window and stole the victim’s truck.

Shortly after the alleged carjacking, deputies located Rodriguez in the QuikTrip parking lot, located at 6050 White Horse Road.

According to arrest warrants, once deputies activated their blue lights, Rodriquez put the truck in reverse and attempted to drive through the glass entrance of QT.

Deputies said the concrete post lining in the front of the building prevented any damage to QuikTrip.

While deputies were attempting to take Rodriquez into custody, he began resisting arrest.

Arrest warrants said he kicked a deputy causing the deputy to have a cut on his hand and forcing his head into the frame of the patrol car.

Deputies charged Rodriquez with carjacking, two counts of resisting arrest, reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue light.