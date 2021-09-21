Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it

STARR, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man in South Carolina has been accused of driving a fire truck while drunk and crashing it.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 36-year-old John Russell Hendrix Jr. has been charged with driving under the influence.

Troopers say he was driving a fire truck from the town of Starr on Monday night when he went off the side of the road and flipped over.

The reason Hendrix was allegedly driving the fire truck was not immediately disclosed.

It wasn’t known Tuesday whether he had a lawyer who could be contacted for comment.

Authorities say a passenger was also in the truck. No injuries were reported.