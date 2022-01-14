Man accused of exposing self in toy aisle of Beaufort Walmart — twice

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A 39-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself in the toy aisle of the Beaufort Walmart two days in a row.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, Wednesday night, two teen girls told a Walmart employee that a Black male had exposed his penis to them while they were in the toy section. Authorities said the employee notified police but the suspect left the store before officers arrived.

The next day around the same time as the first incident, authorities said a Walmart employee called police to report that a man had exposed his penis to her and began to masturbate in the toy section.

Beaufort PD said a store employee recognized the suspect as the same individual from the incident involving the teen victims the day prior.

Officers arrived at the store and located the suspect, now identified as Anthony Best, of Beaufort.

Beaufort PD said the 39-year-old is a registered sex offender with previous convictions for assault with the intent to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree burglary. He was on bond for two charges of third-degree arson, officials said.

Best was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident Thursday, according to police. Booking records show his bond was set at $15,000 for the indecent exposure offense. He remains behind bars at this time.

Beaufort PD said the investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Master Sgt. Charles Raley at 843-322-7914.