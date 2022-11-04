GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.

Following the decision, the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor Walter Wilkins said, “We regret the verdict to this case but we respect the jury’s decision.”

We previously reported that in April 2017, Mike Mecklenburg, while working as an Uber driver was shot to death.

Following Mecklenburg’s death, deputies arrested Joseph Jovanti Johnson III, who shot Mecklenburg in the head after Mecklenburg dropped off a passenger on Power Street.

Deputies said Johnson “engaged Mecklenburg in an unprovoked verbal altercation that eventually resulted in Johnson firing a single shot, striking Mecklenburg in the head.”

Johnson appeared before a jury this week in Greenville County.

The jury reached a verdict to acquit Johnson.