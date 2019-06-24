Man accused of opening fire inside Orangeburg hospital expected in court

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man authorities say opened fire inside a South Carolina emergency room is due in court Monday.

Abrian Sabb faces multiples charges in connection with April’s shooting inside Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

On April 10th, police say Sabb entered the hospital just before 7:30 a.m. and left about an hour later. A responding physician and nurse attempted to contact the patient but was unable to do so.

Sabb reportedly returned to the emergency room with a weapon and began shooting inside the building, injuring one employee in the process.

Incident reports show deputies made contact with Sabb the day before the shooting when they responded to a disturbance call. That report says Sabb carried a gun because he thought someone was after him.

His girlfriend told deputies Sabb suffers from schizophrenia and was having a mental breakdown.

A judge already denied bond and ordered Sabb to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.