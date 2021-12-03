Man accused of robbing Anderson Co. bank arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to an Anderson Co. bank robbery in October. (Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Anderson County in October has been arrested.

We previously reported on Oct. 29, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the People’s Bank on Clemson Blvd. for an armed robbery. Deputies said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left in a dark colored SUV.

The detectives working the investigation have obtained arrest warrants for Jason K Williams from Gainesville, Georgia, according to the sheriff’ office.

Williams is currently being held in Hall County, Georgia and upon release will be transferred to the Anderson County Detention Center.