Man accused of sexual battery hides under bed to avoid deputies

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested Marcus Pee, 26, on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to a house just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday following a “social gathering.”

The victim advised deputies that she had fallen asleep and awoke to Pee “committing sexual battery against her.”

Several witnesses corroborated the story.

Deputies entered the residence to locate Pee, but he was hiding under a bed and refused to come out, according to OCSO.

The report states that after telling Pee to come out multiple times to no avail, deputies turned the bed over and removed him.

On Monday, a judge set bond at $45,000.