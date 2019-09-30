Man accused of sexually assaulting child after contacting on Snapchat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of sexually assaulting a child after contacting her on Snapchat.

The suspect is identified in an Horry County Police Department incident report as Brandon Tyler O’Hara, 24, of Centennial Circle in Myrtle Beach.

O’Hara was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 2:15 a.m. on September 29, according to booking records. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor – victim 11 to 14, 2nd offense. No bail has been set and O’Hara remains in the center as of 1 p.m. on September 30.

Officers responded to Conway Medical Center on September 28 in reference to a sexual assault, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The victim reported to police that the suspect had sexually assaulted her and that she had first got into contact with the suspect on Snapchat.