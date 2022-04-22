SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of stabbing his mother to death Thursday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 5:00 a.m. to Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road for a stabbing.

Once on scene, deputies found two victims suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one later died from her injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Audra Rochelle Brown.

The sheriff’s office arrested Marcel Larville Alston, 29, of Spartanburg at a nearby convenience store after the stabbing.

Alston is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deputies said Alston is Brown’s son.

The second victim, who deputies believe is Brown’s boyfriend, is expected to survive his injuries.

Spartanburg County deputies said they do not have a motive for the stabbing at this time.

This stabbing remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.