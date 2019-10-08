Man accused of trafficking minors in SC; authorities searching for more victims

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Agents are looking for more victims after a Florence man has been charged with three counts of trafficking and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Jason Roger Pope, 42, was charged with promoting the prostitution of a minor, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree, and criminal sexual with a minor, second degree. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Pope on Aug. 29.

Investigators say Pope committed the offense in Florence county by “recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, obtaining, or soliciting by any means a victim who is under the age of 18 for the purpose of sex trafficking.”

Agents said they were conducting a sexually related investigation in Darlington when they learned through social media that Pope solicited the victim, who is under the age of 18, for sex acts. Also, a sworn statement was made by a person who said they received money and other things of value for commercial sex acts from Pope, according to the affidavit.

Agents issued a request for the public’s help on Monday for any information leading to the location of potential additional victims in connection to Pope’s trafficking case. “Authorities believe there are additional potential victims or individuals who may be aware of additional crimes associated with this case,” the department stated.

Pope was booked in the Florence County Detention Center, where he remains after bond was denied on all charges. The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact SLED at 866-472-8477