GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man is accused of falsely reporting a sexual assault by a state trooper.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Cory Daniel Kinnunen, 38, with filing a false police report of a felony violation on

SLED agents said on June 5, 2023, Kinnunen was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Lake Cunningham Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

During the investigation, the trooper determined Kinnunen was under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash.

Following his time at the hospital, the trooper returned to take Kinnunen to the Greenville County Detention Center where he was booked for driving under the influence.

On June 27, 2023, Kinnunen electronically filed a police report alleging he was the victim of a sexual assault. He alleged he was placed into the rear of the trooper’s vehicle after being discharged from the hospital.

The allegations went on to state the trooper pulled over and sexually assaulted Kinnunen. The trooper then took him to the detention where a short time later he discovered a “green/yellow” bag in his stool.

On July 21, 2023, Chief Kenneth Phelps requested SLED to investigate the allegations made by Kinnunen.

SLED agents obtained in-car dash camera video from the trooper’s patrol vehicle. The video recorded the entire trip of Kinnunen from the hospital to the detention center. SLED said the video did not show any of the allegations reported by Kinnunen.

He has been charged and taken back to the Greenville County Detention Center.