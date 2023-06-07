GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man armed with a knife went into a downtown Greenville store, caused damage, and attempted to a break a door.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to the Mast General Store on North Main Street for a man who came into the store, started to damage it, then attempted to break a door.

Officers said the man left the store armed with a knife before they arrived.

Police then found the man in ONE City Plaza and said he has been arrested.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.