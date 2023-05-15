SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department arrested a man after responding to several incidents on the west side of the city.

According to the police department, officers discovered that one individual was responsible for the numerous calls for service.

The first call was dispatched around 8:00 p.m. where officers responded to Burlington Department Store in reference to a suspicious person requesting to use a cell phone charger. When officers arrived the suspicious person had already left the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Crown Pointe Apartments in reference to the same individual. A family member of the subject informed police that he arrived at their apartment requesting to use a cell phone charger. The individual created a disturbance before being forced to leave by other family members.

At 9:50 p.m., the same individual was observed jumping a fence near 1478 Dover Road. The individual was carrying a handgun and fired several rounds through the back door of an apartment, striking the homeowner.

The victim was treated on scene and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Around 10:00 p.m., the same individual, now a suspect, approached a vehicle waiting in the drive-thru at Jack in the Box. The suspect walked up to the car and shot the driver.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured.

At 10:05 p.m., the suspect approached another vehicle at another restaurant. The suspect was able to carjack a person sitting in a vehicle at Bojangles. The suspect ordered the female to exit her car. She complied and was not injured.

Around 11:00 p.m., officers received a call that the suspect was at the Spinx Gas Station. The caller stated the suspect entered the store and discharged a handgun at the glass door.

Witnesses stated that the suspect crashed into another vehicle when he entered the parking lot with the vehicle, he had carjacked moments earlier.

The suspect then attempted to carjack another vehicle in the Spinx parking lot and was not successful.

Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department and deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office continued to look for the suspect.

They received information that he was running on John B. White Sr. Blvd. Law enforcement located the suspect hiding in the cooler, at the Circle K Gas Station.

The Spartanburg Police Department identified the man as Rodney L. Brownlee.

He was taken to the hospital under the influence of narcotics.

Brownlee was arrested and taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.