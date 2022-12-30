SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs.

According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson.

Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they received a call around 6:25 p.m. in regard to a small fire on the second floor of the Village of Mills Gap Apartments.

Four apartment units were damaged following the fire Wednesday evening.

The incident report stated three points of origin were found in an apartment. One in the kitchen and one in each of the bedrooms in the unit.

Firefighters said the fire was mostly extinguished by the fire suppression sprinkler system and was completely distinguished after first responders’ arrival.

“The alarms were sounding, but the way the sprinkler system works, it kept the fire in check. There was minimal smoke and minimum heat, so we couldn’t actually see the fire. We had to go door to door inspecting units,” said Chief Scott Miller.

The Fire Chief, Scott Miller, said everyone was able to walk away thanks to the sprinkler system.

“There is no doubt that the sprinkler saved the apartment, the building and potentially the lives of the residents,” Chief Miller stated.

No injuries were reported according to firefighters.

“Simply put, sprinklers save lives and property. All this mess can be cleaned up or replaced, but no one is suffering a tragic injury or loss of life from this event.”

Mountain View Fire, Cherokee Springs Fire and Spartanburg EMS assisted Boiling Springs Fire with the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting families displaced by the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.