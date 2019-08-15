Man arrested for children left in vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a complaint of children left alone in a vehicle at a Walmart in Florence.

On August 12th at approximately 1:58 p.m., officers located five children under the age of ten, alone in an unattended vehicle. The news release sted that James Anthony Williams, the children’s family member, later returned to the vehicle.

Williams had an outstanding warrant for Domestic Violence in the second degree and was taken into custody.

Williams was charged with five counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.