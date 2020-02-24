Man arrested for hitting man’s back side walks out on tab next night: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Friday for allegedly hitting a man’s back side in a Market Common hot spot and was accused of leaving without paying his tab at a restaurant the next day.

Police arrested Michael Walden Jr., 40, Friday night for assault in the third degree, a report says.

The arrest came after Walden reportedly hit a man on the backside and said “Let’s go, there are girls out there,” while in the bathroom of 810 in Market Common. The other man turned out to be an employee, reportedly saying “You don’t do that,” to Walden before they both left the bathroom.

Walden reportedly told police he didn’t mean it sexually or to hurt the employee. He said he was ‘just excited and being friendly,’ the report said. Walden also told police he only meant to hit the employee’s lower back.

The report said Walden was the have a bond hearing Saturday morning.

Police responded Saturday night to another Market Common establishment- Nacho Hippo- after someone allegedly walked out on their $41.75 tab.

Police were told the offender had done this before and that the he was arrested the night before for assault at 810. The report said the same officer arrested Walden Friday, so he knew it was the same person.

The report said warrants would be sought for Walden in Saturday’s incident.

