UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday for crimes conducted at Dollar General stores in Union and Spartanburg County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said, for the past two weeks, the agency had responded to three Dollar General locations in Union County.

The Jonesville store, Lockhart store and the store located on Highway 9 in the Kelton Community all had cash drawers taken from the locations.

Investigators learned that the Dollar General located in Cross Anchor had also been robbed and the agency began working alongside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said some of the incidents occurred during store hours and others while the store was closed.

Last week, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Curtis Richard Wray and his vehicle after a Dollar General in Woodruff was hit along with the Kelly One Stop in Union County.

On Saturday, officials noticed Wray in the suspected vehicle on SC 176 in Union County.

A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was arrested according to deputies.

Wray was booked into custody and will be charged with crimes in Union and Spartanburg County.

Officials learned that Wray was also wanted in Ohio for felony theft. He will be extradited once his charges in the Upstate are satisfied according to deputies.