CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 52-year-old Clover man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after a body was found in the woods behind a gas station Monday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said David Lynn Amos was wanted for murder after the body of an unidentified person was found in the woods behind the BP Gas Station on Charlotte Highway in Clover/Lake Wylie.

Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office

Amos, who investigators said was homeless, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a Love’s Truck Stop off of I-77 in Fort Mill, the sheriff’s office said.