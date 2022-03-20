AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man found bound in his basement in Jackson, SC.

Eldon W. Ledford was found deceased in the basement of his home in Jackson, South Carolina on November 14th, 2021.

Upon officer’s arrival to his home, a foul odor was coming from the residence. As the officer walked around the home they found a door slightly ajar and and found a bloody shirt on the floor. They also found cabinents left open and burnt documents on the stove and sink.

As they continued searching the house, officers found Ledford decomposing in the basement where his hands and feet were bound together.

Ledford’s death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries.

36-year-old Adeodoyin Babafemi Brandon Odutola was arrested Tuesday, March 15th on the 3000 block of Mistletoe Avenue in Hephzibah, Ga.

His warrants are for First Degree Burglary, Kidnapping and Murder.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, ATF and ACSO assisted in the arrest.