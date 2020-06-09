Live Now
Funeral services for George Floyd in Houston, Texas | live coverage

Man arrested in serial pancake restaurant burglaries in Myrtle Beach

South Carolina News

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of J. Reuben Long Detention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The man who was wanted in a series of pancake restaurant robberies was arrested this week. according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.

Kristoffer Douglas Wright, 43, was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday.

Wright has been charged with four counts of second degree burglary, one count of safe-cracking and one count of third degree burglary, according to police.

Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department began investigating several business burglaries that took place in the early morning hours between May 20 and June 4.

Wright was previously listed as either a suspect or “other involved” in six pancake house break-ins. He is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES