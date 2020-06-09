Man arrested in serial pancake restaurant burglaries in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The man who was wanted in a series of pancake restaurant robberies was arrested this week. according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.

Kristoffer Douglas Wright, 43, was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday.

Wright has been charged with four counts of second degree burglary, one count of safe-cracking and one count of third degree burglary, according to police.

Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department began investigating several business burglaries that took place in the early morning hours between May 20 and June 4.

Wright was previously listed as either a suspect or “other involved” in six pancake house break-ins. He is awaiting trial.