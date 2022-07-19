The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has been arrested on Medicaid fraud charges in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, NC has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value of $10,000 or more.

An investigation revealed that on three occasions between the dates of October 10, 2015, and January 31, 2018, Hayes, who owned and operated Clearscreen LLC in Columbia, SC, knowingly and willfully, obtained money in excess of $10,000 with the intent to cheat and defraud the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicaid Program.

The attorney general’s office said Hayes also took part in creating and submitting fraudulent documents and claims to SC Medicaid for mental health services not rendered to numerous Medicaid beneficiaries who lived in Greenville and Florence.

If found guilty, Hayes could spend up to 13 years in prison.