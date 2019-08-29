Man barricaded inside Kingstree hotel room after assault surrenders to police

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of assaulting a woman in Kingstree is now behind bars.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Ernest Hannah of Lake City on Wednesday at the Deluxe Hotel on N. Longstreet.

A victim told police Hannah jumped on her and choked her to the point of spitting and not breathing Wednesday afternoon.

The victim had multiple visible scratch marks on her chest, leg, hand and foot from the attack.

It reportedly happened when the two talked about Hannah paying for sexual favors.

An incident report states the victim was upset that the friend wanted to have sex with others in the room.

After fighting her way out, the suspect barricaded himself inside the hotel room. An incident report shows an employee at the hotel said he heard what sounded like furniture being moved around.

Authorities began speaking to Hannah through the door. He told them the bed and TV stand were blocking the doorway.

Hannah eventually moved some of the furniture so officers so they could get a cellphone to him.

The suspect eventually came out of the room with his back to the officers, as instructed by the police chief. He claims he barricaded himself inside the room because he feared for his well-being.