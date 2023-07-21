ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing murder charges after deputies said he beat another man to death with a baseball bat in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that a man arrived at Greenville Memorial Hospital on July 13 with severe injuries to his head and face.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as John W. J. McCall, had been beaten with a metal baseball bat on Propes Drive.

Investigators arrested Anton Arnold and charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

McCall died from his injuries days later at the hospital, resulting in Arnold’s charge being upgraded to murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrants stated that Arnold admitted to the crime to law enforcement.

Arnold is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.