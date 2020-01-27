Live Now
Man charged, accused of stealing woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach; bond set at nearly $75K

Christopher Jamar Bellamy (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after he allegedly stole a woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach.

Christopher Jamar Bellamy, 28, is charged with common law robbery and resisting arrest, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and remains in the center pending a $75,464 bond.

Arrest warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department allege that Bellamy “struck the victim multiple times in the head and gained control of her wallet.”

