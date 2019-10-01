Man charged after deadly shooting near Taylors daycare, deputies say

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigated Monday after a man’s body was found shot in the parking lot of a daycare in Taylors.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Nathaniel Q. Johnson, II, 41, of Greenville, was found in the parking lot of La Petite Academy, located at 4805 Old Spartanburg Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Law enforcement, including SWAT team members, were seen clearing a house across from the daycare, located on the corner of Scottswood Road.

Deputies said two men got into a fight after Nikia Jovon Allen, 29, drove to Johnson’s home on Scottswood Road. Allen shot at Johnson multiple times, and deputies said Allen accidentally shot himself.

After the shooting, Allen got into Johnson’s car and drove off.

Deputies said Allen called someone and told them he had been shot. That person then called 911 and Fountain Inn Police officers responded.

Officers found Nikia Jovon Allen, 29, by a vehicle near Exit 24 off of Interstate 385.

Allen was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny and trafficking heroin, which was found on his property, deputies said. He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Investigators said they believe that this was isolated and not a random act of violence. Even so, people who live in the area were shocked.

“This is kind of scary like I’ve got a 2-year-old son I don’t want nothing happening to him or my husband or me,” Kossandra Griffith said.

“Yes very shocking, this is the third shooting in five years in this neighborhood which is awful,” Kenya Burton said.

Greenville County Schools officials said that Mitchell Road Elementary, Brushy Creek Elementary School and Eastside High School were placed on lockdown.

Officials with La Petite Academy in Taylors said students and employees are okay following the incident.

The following is the full statement issued by La Petite Academy:

“We’re keeping the children engaged in activities indoors following a police situation on our property this morning that’s unrelated to our school. Our children and staff are safe. We’ve been following our safety protocols and staying in contact with the authorities. Nothing’s more important to us than the safety and well-being of our children and staff.” Lydia Cisaruk – Director of Communication for La Petite Academy

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.