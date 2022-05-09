TUSCON, Ariz. (WCBD)- A federal grand jury in Arizona has indicted a Bluffton man in connection with the transportation of a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Timothy Mikell Schultheis, 24, is charged with Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.

According to the indictment, Schultheis kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and traveled with her from Arizona to South Carolina in order to engage in illicit sexual activity.

The girl was reported missing after she left home on March 20 and did not return, according to the complaint filed last month. The girl’s Facebook account revealed messages between her and Schultheis, including his intention to travel from South Carolina and pick the girl up at her Safford home.

Ten days later, on March 30, Schultheis was found in his apartment with the minor and arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Schultheis faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison on the first charge and a maximum of 30 years imprisonment on the second charge.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Sierra Vista and the Graham County Sheriff’s Department.

Schultheis is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.