Man charged in $1 million SC scheme involving silver dollars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man is charged with scamming a friend he met at a dancing club in South Carolina out of more than $1 million in an alleged scheme to buy silver dollars.
Court documents show Clyde Anthony Murchison III was jailed on a federal wire fraud charge.
Documents show the victim met Murchison at a restaurant and handed over a check for $1 million to pay for an order of Morgan silver dollars that were released by the U.S. Mint.
The man later grew suspicious after contacting a bank where the coins were supposed to be delivered and contacted authorities.