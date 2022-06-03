GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged in the death of a woman and her unborn child after a shooting at a Greenville County motel.

We previously reported that deputies responded to the Days Inn Motel by Wyndham on Roper Mountain Road on May 26 in reference to a woman who said she had been shot multiple times.

Once they arrived on the scene, deputies found Katherine Calloway, 23, of Greenville, with at least one gunshot wound.

Calloway was 12-weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. Both she and her unborn child died at the hospital.

Deputies arrested Michael Unique Washington, Jr., 19, in Cardova Thursday afternoon in connection to the shooting.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the motive of the shooting is still under investigation, but deputies do not believe Calloway and Washington, Jr. knew each other before they met that evening at the motel.

Washington, Jr. was charged with murder, death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently being taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he will await a bond hearing.