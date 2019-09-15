Man charged in Lexington County hit and run crash that leaves one dead, one injured

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call on a car accident in Lexington County on September 14 at around 7:03 PM.

The accident occurred on US Highway 321 near Garners Terrace.

It involved a 1999 Ford Expedition and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both vehicles would be driving southbound on Highway 321 when the Silverado would hit the Expedition in the rear causing it to run off the road and overturn.

The passenger of the Expedition would be ejected from the vehicle and die at the scene, while the driver would sustain injuries and be transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

The driver of the Silverado would flee the scene of the crash and would eventually be found at around 9:40 PM.

Royce Kopacz Jr., 54, would be charged with reckless homicide, felony hit and run resulting in death, felony hit and run great bodily injury.

Kopacz Jr. would be taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.