Man charged in Nov. 7 shooting in Hemingway

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Tuesday announces the arrest of a Hemingway man for a November 7 shooting that left one person injured.

Troy Brooks, 54, of Hemingway, was apprehended by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged by WCSO.

According to WSCO, deputies responded to 1836 Cow Head Road following a report of a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim at the neighboring residence suffering from a gunshot wound about the body. The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility by EMS for treatment for their injuries.

The victim’s condition and motive of the incident are unknown at this time.

An investigation indicated that Brooks shot the victim in the residence, and left the area in the victim’s car. Brooks was later arrested by the City of Myrtle Beach Police Department and will be transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Brooks is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation of the shooting is in progress.