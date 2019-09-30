Man charged in shooting death of SC mail carrier denied bond

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – A man has been denied bond on murder charges in the shooting death of a mail carrier that shocked a community.

Irene Pressley was shot and killed while on her mail route, a route she serviced for 22 years. Her death has attracted national attention and prompted heartfelt tributes from the community.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, of Andrews, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Seward was denied bond on Sunday.

Seward, if convicted, could face a federal death penalty. According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, Seward shot Pressley multiple times at the corner of Senate and Morrisville Roads. He was seen beforehand carrying what looked to be an AR-15.

Responders found multiple .223 shell casings on the scene afterward.

Investigators were able to locate a fingerprint on a USPS parcel. It was taken from the crime scene by the Forensic Laboratory Services Division of the USPS. Investigators were able to confirm the fingerprint belonged to Seward.

People who knew Irene Pressley describe her as a loving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. White bows are attached to each mailbox along Irene’s route to honor her.

“She always kept a smile on her face and always tried to help people out when she could,” said Waynette Morris, who lives on Irene’s route.

Many of those who live on Irene’s route say what happened to her has made them more aware. “Work out here 22 years and then get killed doing her job, it’s sad,” said Wilma Smith, who lives on the route. “I don’t know what’s going on with people.”