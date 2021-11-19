Man charged with DUI in deadly I-26 crash that killed brother in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with felony DUI in connection to a deadly crash in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported the crash happened Nov. 11 on I-26 at mile marker 32.

Troopers said a pickup truck and a tractor trailer were headed eastbound on I-26 when the pickup truck attempted to pass on the right shoulder.

Highway Patrol said the pickup truck crashed into the back of a tractor trailer, which was parked on the shoulder. The other tractor trailer also struck the side of the parked tractor trailer.

Two people in the pickup truck, the driver and passenger, were thrown from the truck in the crash. The passenger of the pickup truck died at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the victim killed as Colby Brock Baxley, 30, of Lexington, S.C.

Christian Baxley, the victim’s brother, was charged with Felony DUI with Death, according to SCHP. Christian Baxley has been released and is now on House arrest and GPS monitoring.