FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead Wednesday in a Florence-area home.

Natalie Naomi Harris, 44, died of a gunshot wound, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

James Delynn Alford, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with murder, Nunn said.

Alford is accused of shooting Harris inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive with a handgun, Nunn said.

Alford is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

