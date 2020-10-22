Man charged with murder in crash that killed SC Sergeant and injured others

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a crash that killed Greenville County Sergeant Conley Jumper on Tuesday and injured four others.

Sgt. Jumper died Tuesday following a crash along Interstate 85 after a fight during a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person from the suspect vehicle got into a fight with two deputies at the scene and a struggle occurred.

GCSO said during the struggle, a passing motorist collided with the suspect vehicle, injuring two deputies and at least two people inside the suspect vehicle.

Around the same time, another deputy responding as backup collided with the suspect vehicle.

Officials with the State Law Enforcement Division said two suspects are in custody following the crash, including Tornell Laureano and Ray Kelly.

Ray Kelly has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center and is charged with murder in the case, and faces various other charges including:

Speeding

Driving too close to vehicle in front

No drivers license

False information to police

Trafficking meth and cocaine

Murder

Possession of weapon during a violent crime

Resisting arrest with assault/ injury (2)

Assault and Battery high and aggravated

Resisting arrest with deadly weapon

Laureano was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a drug trafficking charge.

A memorial in honor of Sgt. Jumper has been set up outside the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center. The funeral will be Friday, October 23 at 9 a.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.