Man charged with strangling his mother to death in the Upstate

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged with murder after he reportedly strangled his mother, resulting in her death Monday night.

According to Deputy Coroner Don McCown, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Medshore Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a home in the 100 block of Towhee Trail in Anderson at around 10:15 p.m. in regard to an unconscious person.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Celeste Lowe, 57, of Anderson.

According to the release, the incident happened at Lowe’s home and she was taken to AnMed Health while in cardiac arrest. She later died at the hospital just after 11:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation revealed that Lowe had allegedly been strangled by her son, Nafis N. Mena.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mena was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his mother.

Nafis Mena (Anderson County Detention Center)

He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The coroner’s office said Lowe’s death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing at this time by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.